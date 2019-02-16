Accept INEC’s reasons for election postponement, Ajimobi tells Nigerians

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has urged Nigerians to give INEC the benefit of the doubt by accepting the reasons it gave for postponing Saturday’s election.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

Ajimobi advised against speculations and spreading fake news capable of igniting crisis in the country, calling for sober reflection among the players to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process.

He said: “Having come this far in the country’s democratic experience, no sacrifice should be too much for individuals and institutions to pay to protect the sanctity of democracy as an all-inclusive and best form of government.

“Painful as the last minute decision taken by INEC is, I appeal to Nigerians to give the commission the benefit of the doubt by accepting the reasons they have enumerated as valid and genuine.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the INEC Chairman has his integrity at stake and would not dabble into anything that would rubbish his many years of meritorious service in the public service.

“Instead of needless hysteria and blame games, this unfortunate development should be an opportunity for key players in the election process to go on sober reflection on how good governance could be further enshrined in the country.”

The governor admonished INEC to ensure that the new dates remained sacrosanct so that the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians who believed that they have the best of intention will not be eroded.

The governor called on the leaders and followers of the party to remain calm.