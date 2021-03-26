RelatedPosts No Content Available

One of the Nigeria’s leading agent banking providers, Accelerex Network Limited, has rewarded its best performing agents for the year 2020 with several exciting gifts, including brand new Generators, Full HD Televisions and Water Dispensers.

This laudable initiative to boost the dedication of agents under its rapidly expanding network all across Nigeria, is in line with the company’s overall commitment to ensure that financial inclusion gets to the doorstep of the unserved and underserved populace.

According to Olufunmiso Oyelohunnu, the Managing Director and CEO of Accelerex Network Limited: “Our agents achieving their goals is most than just the numbers to us, it means that our own goal of ensuring that the best of financial services gets to every nook and cranny of Nigeria is also being achieved.”

The best Agent for the year 2020, Olawale Ganiyu Akanni, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying the prize makes him feel appreciated and important to the company.

While for Juliana Ofoegbum based in Lagos, who emerged second best agent for 2020, the reward is a sign to her that as a woman, nothing is impossible for her to achieve and Accelerex Network supports and empowers women to excel.

Accelerex Network Limited is a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Super-Agent focused on deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria in partnership the apex bank, and the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities is affiliated to the foremost Global Accelerex and uses a blend of technology innovation and robust agent network to provide financial services to the served, unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria, thereby improving the overall quality of life of millions of people.