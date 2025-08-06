Accelerate Studios announces return of hit comedy series Visa on Arrival — Season 7

Accelerate Studios has announced the return of its fan-favourite comedy series, Visa on Arrival, now entering its seventh season.

Known for its bold satire, hilarious characters, and absurd take on bureaucracy, Visa on Arrival continues to deliver laugh-out-loud moments while playfully holding up a mirror to the realities of modern day immigration.

Set within the fictional “World Immigration Service,” Visa on Arrival follows a team of unpredictable and unconventional immigration officers as they assess and often sabotage the hopes of unsuspecting visa applicants caught in their unpredictable approval process. Each episode dives into new scenarios, new faces, and a fresh round of ridiculous visa interviews, all served with Accelerate Studios signature brand of comedy.

This season features returning favourites: Francis (Bovi Ugboma), Okoro (Taymesan), Flora (Sophie Alakija), Charity (Albert Oluwatoyin), Moses (Ogaga Daniel Asagba), Hope (Anita Afoke Asuaoha) and Supervisor (Justice Atigogo) all back with even more mischief, wild scenarios, and unpredictable decisions.

“We are thrilled to bring back another season of Visa on Arrival, one of our most beloved original series,” said Colette Otusheso, Chief Executive Officer of The Accelerate Media Group. “The show has struck a chord with audiences because it uses humour to reflect real life challenges, frustrations, and the unexpected. Season 7 continues that tradition with even sharper writing, unforgettable characters and relatable moments that will keep viewers laughing.

Season 7 brings back familiar faces and new guest applicants. With each episode, viewers are treated to outrageous interviews, power-tripping officers, and comically tragic backstories that often end in one of two ways: Approved or Denied.

Visa on Arrival Season 7 will premiere exclusively on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel on Friday, 8th August 2025, with new episodes dropping weekly throughout the season. Audiences can expect new laughs, wild visa scenarios, and the same high-energy storytelling that has made the series a standout favourite.

This season is proudly supported by Imperial Blue and Aquafina, whose partnership continues to fuel original African storytelling and comedy that resonates with audiences across the continent and beyond.

