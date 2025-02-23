ACAOSA ’87 set celebrates 2nd reunion meeting in style

The members of Anwar-Ul Islam College, A Levels 87 Class at the weekend celebrated their 2nd Reunion Meeting with the set determined to continue to give back to the school that made them leaders of several industries within Nigeria and beyond.

The set entered the school in 1985 for their two years A Levels programme with all of them graduating in 1987 as they continued to progress in their careers.

Amidst fun and celebrations, the president of the set, Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu, said it was a great thing coming together after almost 40 years that they first came together as students of the school.

“I have to give it to my colleagues because it’s a mind thing,” he said.

“Because when the minds are working together, we called ourselves and we felt we are ready, we are there everywhere in the world. So we can really come together and see how we can give back to our alma mata. Not only that, there is issue of welfarism, we need to really carry ourselves along and see how we can help ourselves.

“Another thing that is key about this reunion is bonding, we need to really bond, you know, what A has, B may not have it, and we just have to be exchanging where necessary. So it’s just a way of coming together like we were together in those days where we were nobody. And now that we are somebody, now we should be able to interact freely, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Speaking also, the chairman of the reunion organising committee, Comptroller Kayode Kolade, expressed his happiness seeing some of his schoolmates of years back while describing the reunion as another form of connectivity.

He added: “Yeah, it’s a great event. We left the school about 38 years ago. So, it’s a great pleasure to see some of them. It’s a form of connectivity.”

The secretary of the set, Ikmat Gbadamosi, was over happy seeing her schoolmates as she said the motive is to give back to the school that made them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, DSP Lateef Ahmed, revealed the plans of the set to give something back to the school starting from the payment of WAEC fees for the current student of the school as he announced that the executives are currently working with the national body of the school Old Student Association to see where they can support the school.

