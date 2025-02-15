ACAOSA ’87 executive charges reunion body to stage top-notch event

The Executive Committee of the Anwar-Ul-Islam College Agege Old Students Association (Class of ’87 A’Levels) has charged the reunion committee of the body, headed by Rasheed Kolade, to stage a top-notch 2nd Reunion Meeting.

After a virtual meeting held on Thursday, the EXCO charged the body to ensure the February 22 meeting was fun-filled and hitch-free.

The President of the ACAOSA ’87 (A’Levels), Hon. (Dr.) Yinka Ogundimu, pointed out that it was important to make the meeting worthwhile after waiting for over two years since the first reunion meeting.

Ogundimu said: “What is worth doing is worth doing well.

“We just have to tidy all areas to ensure we have a great union party, which the memories will linger for a long time.

“We have some other programmes to execute and all will be finalised in the months ahead, but we will start with the reunion, which is the very first for this EXCO.”

Kolade stated that all arrangements have been concluded to stage a great event come February 22.

He said: “We have also told members to come with the spouses to further add to the glamour and togetherness at the event.

“There are many other plans on the cards for the members to enjoy on Saturday.

“We expect a fantastic event better than the first one because we have put in a lot of work to get this far.”

The final meeting of the reunion body is slated for Sunday at the R and A Hotels, Ikeja, the venue of the reunion gathering on Saturday.

