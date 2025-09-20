ACAMB mourns victims of Afriland Towers fire in Lagos

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) has commiserated with organisations, colleagues, and families of workers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

President Rasheed Bolarinwa in a condolence statement issued on Saturday said the association was deeply shaken by the tragedy.

The incident claimed 10 lives: Six staff members of United Capital/Heirs Holdings and four senior staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Bolarinwa extended condolences to Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, and the management and staff of United Capital, Heirs Holdings, and FIRS, describing the loss as immeasurable.

He said: “We (ACAMB) join him in mourning and in recognising the immense value of the lives lost.

“On behalf of all our members, we stand with the bereaved families and loved ones, praying for strength to bear this painful loss.”

The ACAMB president also paid tribute to survivors, the injured, and first responders, noting their courage in confronting the blaze.

“Their bravery in the face of danger is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit,” he said.

Bolarinwa stressed that the incident was a reminder for corporate institutions, government agencies, and the society at large to recommit to workplace and building safety.

“As a nation, we must ensure that such devastating incidents are minimised through stricter adherence to safety protocols and stronger disaster preparedness measures,” he added.

He pledged ACAMB’s support to United Capital, Heirs Holdings, FIRS, and others affected, saying the association was ready to mobilise its professional network, provide advocacy support, and stand in solidarity with the bereaved.

He added: “May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

“May the injured recover fully.

“And may all affected by this tragedy find comfort and strength to carry on.”

