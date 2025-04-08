ACAMB mourns Diamond Bank founder Dozie

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks has described the death of founder of defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie, as a loss to the banking and financial services sector

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dozie passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85.

ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, told NAN in Lagos on Tuesday that the contributions of Dozie would continue to inspire future generations in the banking and corporate sectors.

“Dozie’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

“We join the Nigerian banking community in mourning the passing away of Pascal Gabriel Dozie, a visionary leader whose contributions have profoundly shaped our financial landscape,” he said.

Bolarinwa extolled Dozie’s entrepreneurial and sterling skills that led to the founding of Diamond Bank in 1990, before its later merger with Access Bank.

He also highlighted Dozie’s contributions in shaping the telecommunications sector as the pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria.

“His commitment to integrity, long-term vision, and service to the nation earned him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

“His passing is a profound loss, but his contributions will continue to inspire future generations in the banking and corporate sectors,” Bolarinwa said.

