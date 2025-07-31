Academy comes to rescue of Lagos students from maths phobia

When it comes to learning math, not every student is a fan, not even in Lagos State.

But a coaching initiative to assist students at all levels to find mathematics fun, easy, and helping them love the learning journey has commenced.

Led by a resident mathematics specialist, the OLUREIGN ACADEMY, located at 66, Arowolo Street, Abule-Egba, Lagos State, is offering a special tutoring programme aimed at helping students build confidence and master Mathematics at all levels.

Oluwanbe Moses, the Proprietor of the academy, said that the plan was to teach all science subjects, but there was emphasis on English and Mathematics.

Moses noted that the Mathematics Association of Nigeria has also identified Mathematics phobia as a major drawback for the interest of students in the subject.

It specifically expressed concern over the continuous poor performance of candidates in Mathematics in Senior Secondary School Examinations.

According to Moses, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for engaging mathematics class because it’s a process that looks different for every student, thus the academy has put in place different patterns to help every student love maths.

Parents are enjoined to enroll their children for the special tutoring at the OLUREIGN ACADEMY.

Contact for more details are: 08028320826, 08067033483.

