AC Milan, Villarreal reach agreement over Chukwueze

Milan will reportedly exchange documents with Villarreal for winger Samuel Chukwueze, ready to complete the transfer.

The Rossoneri have already been incredibly active in the first month of the summer transfer window, selling Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United and picking up Christian Pulisic, Luka Romero, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marco Sportiello, Noah Okafor and Tijjani Reijnders.

Milan are now ready to make Chukwueze their seventh signing of the summer, filling their last non-EU player slot with the Nigerian winger. The club are still expected to pick up a new left back and possibly one other player.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, Milan and Villarreal have now reached a total agreement regarding the deal for Chukwueze and documents are expected to be exchanged.

The winger will then arrive in the Lombardy capital on Wednesday or Thursday this week to complete his medicals and sign his five-year contract.

Milan will pay Villarreal around €28m total for Chukwueze, €7m lower than the initial €35m asking price. Matteo Gabbia will move the other way to the Spanish side on loan in an apparently unrelated deal.