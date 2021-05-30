AC Milan and Chelsea are reportedly set to sit down and discuss a permanent deal for Fikayo Tomori on Monday.

The 23-year-old was struggled in the first half of the Blues 2020-21 season when Frank Lampard was at the helm, but he made 22 appearances in Milan colours during a productive loan spell in the second half of the campaign.

Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli and technical director Paolo Maldini have made no secret of their desire to land Tomori on a permanent deal, and the club are understood to have a €28m (£24m) option-to-buy clause in the terms of his loan deal.

However, the Serie A giants are supposedly reluctant to fork out that amount of money, and Tuttosport claimed that they will try to negotiate a lower fee with Chelsea during talks on Monday.

The report claimed that Chelsea are unlikely to budge when it comes to price, but Milan still view the signing of Tomori as a priority after he established himself as a first-team regular.

The centre-back still has three years left to run on his Chelsea deal, and he was recently overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England’s Euro 2020 squad.