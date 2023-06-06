AC Milan sack Paolo Maldini as technical director

Paolo Maldini has been sacked as technical director by AC Milan after an uneven tenure behind the scenes at the club where he earned legendary status as a player.



Maldini has worked in an executive role at the Milanese club since 2018, and was promoted to technical director in 2019.



Milan won the Scudetto after a banner 2021-22 campaign, but Maldini’s capabilities have come into question in the 12 months since after a number of high-profile signings in the wake of the success have failed to shine this season.



The former defender, who spent 25 years of his player career at the club, is believed to have had a tense meeting with Milan’s owner Gerry Cardinale on Monday, along with their director of football Ricky Massera.