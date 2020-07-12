AC Milan is making an attempt to hijack Napoli’s move for Lille striker Victor Osimhen, according to a report from Italy.

It seemed as though the Nigeria international was destined to seal a move to Napoli as he visited their training ground and met both head coach Gennaro Gattuso and president Aurelio De Laurentiis in recent days.

However, Milan are now trying to insert themselves into the picture as the player has asked for time to assess his options.

The Rossoneri are preparing a bid for the 21-year-old, and the asking price is expected to be at least €50 million, meaning Milan will include some players to lower the cost of the operation.

Osimhen netted 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring 18 goals in 38 competitive games overall, and a decision is expected by Monday or Tuesday the report claims.

Reports also claimed that the player is waiting for offers from the Premier League, with Liverpool having been repeatedly linked too.

