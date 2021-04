AC Milan have offered on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori a long-term contract.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports Milan have tabled a five-year deal to Tomori, who joined Milan in January on-loan to the end of the season.

The deal includes a €28.5 million permanent option.

However, it’s understood Milan hope to negotiate down those terms to a more affordable fee.

So far, Tomori has played 14 times for the Rossonero.