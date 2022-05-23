AC Milan linked with Osimhen

Italian champions, AC Milan could make a shock move for Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen this summer as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Rossoneri claimed their first Serie A title in eleven years after a dominant 3-0 victory over Sassuolo. And that could be a big attraction for some of Europe’s big stars.

However, AC Milan could lose some of their attacking talents this summer. Ageing Ibrahimovic could leave the club, as he played a peripheral role last season. Also, danger man, Rafael Leao has been linked with a move out of the club.

The Italian champions would be looking to replace these players, and with Origi’s deal almost certain, AreaNapoli reports that the Rossoneri could also swoop in for Osimhen.

The Super Eagles star has been courted by top English sides, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle the frontrunners for his signature. Napoli may hold out for a €110million fee, and with the kind of interest from the Premier League, a move to the business capital of Italy could be a tough ask.

Nonetheless, if they can pull off the deal, it would be a great buy, as the Super Eagles star recorded 14 goals and five assists in 26 Serie A appearances last season.