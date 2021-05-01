AC Milan are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham during this summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a relatively strong season for the Blues in terms of goals, finding the back of the net on 12 occasions in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Abraham has dropped down the pecking order in recent weeks, though, and a recent report claimed that the London club would be open to selling him this summer for a fee in the region of £40 million.

West Ham United and Leicester City have both been linked with the England international, who has netted six times in 21 Premier League outings during the 2020-21 campaign.

However, according to the Evening Standard, there is also genuine interest from Milan, who have been placed on red alert by the striker’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has only played three minutes of Premier League football since February 20 and was again left out of the starting XI against Fulham on Saturday evening.