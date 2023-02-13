AC Milan join list of clubs trying to sign Folarin Balogun

AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing Arsenal’s young star, Folarin Balogun, and they are not alone as Mikel Arteta praises the young forward.

The 21-year-old striker has been making waves while on loan at Reims in France, where he is currently the league’s top scorer with 15 goals.

This impressive form has not only caught the eye of AC Milan but also French side Marseille and Spanish club Villarreal, who are all keeping an eye on the young striker ahead of a potential summer move.

Balogun’s form and situation now pose a dilemma for both the player and Arsenal.

The striker will have two years left on his contract come summer and has excelled thanks to the regular first-team football he has received in France.

However, he may face limited playing time if he returns to the Emirates as he would likely be behind Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order.

Arsenal will have to make a decision on Balogun’s future in the summer, as this could be the best opportunity to secure a good value for their academy product. With his impressive record at Reims and the time left on his contract, Balogun’s future at the club is uncertain.

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, is happy with Balogun’s performance and expressed his delight in a recent statement.

He said: “When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that.

“But he’s got something special, that’s why we decided to give him a long-term contract and have faith in him and give him the long period that he needs now.”