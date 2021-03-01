AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini has affirmed that the Rossoneri want to discuss a permanent deal for Fikayo Tomori with his parent club Chelsea.

Tomori was struggling for game time under former Blues manager Frank Lampard and headed to San Siro on loan in January, where he has made an immediate impression.

The 23-year-old has played the full 90 minutes three times in Serie A so far – including in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Roma – but club director Maldini wants to drive Chelsea’s asking price of £26 million down before they look to activate his option-to-buy clause.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, the Milan legend said: “Tomori is a player who has particular characteristics of speed and intensity and for us, he was a reinforcement.

“Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause. The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea’s board.”

Tomori has also made appearances in the Europa League and Coppa Italia for Stefano Pioli’s side, who sit seven points behind leaders Inter Milan with a game in hand.