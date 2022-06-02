AC Milan confirm agreement on sale to investor RedBird

Italian champions AC Milan have confirmed a deal for their sale to US investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.

The club said in a statement on Wednesday that RedBird and current owner Elliott Advisors had reached an agreement.

In the agreement, AC Milan were valued at 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion).

AC Milan recently won the Serie A title again after an 11-year wait.

RedBird is already active in sports, as an investor in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

RedBird also holds a majority stake in French football club Toulouse.

