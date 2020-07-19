AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has brushed off Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s angry reaction to being substituted in the team’s 5-1 win over Bologna on Saturday.

Pioli said on Sunday in Milan that the 38-year-old needs to avoid over-exerting himself amid a crowded fixture list.

The Swede was clearly annoyed at being taken off in the 62nd minute of Saturday’s match at San Siro.

It was the third time in four games he has been replaced around the hour mark, and he ignored a fist bump from Pioli as he left the field.

“It’s natural that he doesn’t like being substituted,” said Pioli. “He said something to me which I honestly didn’t understand.”

“He is important for the team, but I have to make sure he conserves energy – we are playing every three days and he is coming back from injury.”

