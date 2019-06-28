AC Milan have been banned from the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League for breaching Financial Fair Play Rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced the decision on Friday after UEFA had accused the Serie A club of breaching the financial fair play regulations over a number of seasons.

The Italian giants were initially found guilty in June 2018 but an appeal to CAS resulted in exclusion being suspended with the club vowing to improve their finances under new ownership.

However, they were referred to IEFA’s financial watchdog in April, resulting in the suspension, which will run for the 2019-20 season.

The ruling means AC Milan, who missed out on a Champions League spot by a point, will be excluded from the Europa League with AS Roma moving into the group stage of the competition.

Torino will take their place in the qualifying rounds.

“AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods.”