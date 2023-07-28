Abuse: Police give hint on prosecution of skit maker, Cute Abiola

828 828

The Nigeria Police Force NPF said it will investigate and likely prosecute skit maker, Cute Abiola over the misrepresentation and disrespectful use of police uniforms in two comedy skits.

The spokesperson of the Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement issued Thursday, stressing that the skits posted on social media on July 20 and July 24 respectively are in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

According to him, the skits in question also show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform.

The Police mouthpiece noted that such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.

Adejobi’s statement reads in part: “In as much as the law grants Nigerians the right to enjoy their fundamental human rights, the same law prohibits an individual, under whatever guise, from rubbishing the police institution or grossly violating its provisions with regards to the use of uniforms.

“We, therefore, vehemently condemn the contemptuous act displayed by comedian Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola,” in two recent skits posted on his social media handles on 20th and 24th July, 2023. The skits in question show a highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of the police uniform, an action that is in direct violation of Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law. Such acts are not only offensive but also undermine the integrity and dignity of the men and women who wear the uniform in service to the nation.

“Abdulgafar Abiola will be investigated and possibly prosecuted for his deliberate acts as the NPF had already warned skit makers and filmmakers to desist from desecrating its uniform or accoutrements.

“The Force is committed to upholding the sanctity of the uniform and will pursue due legal process to ensure accountability for any individual or entity that seeks to bring disrepute to the uniform or the institution it represents. We call on all members of the public, including media personalities, to exercise their freedom of expression responsibly and avoid engaging in actions that could erode public trust in our revered law enforcement institutions”.