Abure-led Labour Party mourns former President Buhari

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a patriot who genuinely desired a Nigeria where democracy thrives.

The party, in a statement personally signed by Barrister Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman, on Monday in Abuja, paid tribute to Buhari’s legacy, praising his commitment to integrity, discipline, and democratic reform.

“It is with profound sadness that I, Barrister Julius Abure, and the entire leadership of the Labour Party received the news of the passing of Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am deeply pained that he died at a time when his wealth of experience and wise counsel are needed most in this country,” Abure stated.

He recalled Buhari’s early leadership as a military Head of State in December 1983, noting that the late president worked tirelessly to instill sanity, discipline, and a strong moral compass in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“He fought against decay and moral impunity in the political system,” Abure said.

“His return to power between 2015 and 2023 brought much relief and sanity to millions of Nigerians, as exemplified by his humane approach to governance.”

The Labour Party also acknowledged Buhari’s efforts in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions, particularly his support for the passage of the Electoral Act, which it described as a significant step toward entrenching credible elections.

“President Buhari was a patriot and a statesman who wished the flawed system in Nigeria would work. He wanted a democracy that worked,” the statement added.

Abure praised the late leader for his discipline, honesty, courage, and unwavering commitment to public service, urging Nigerians to remember him for the laudable and courageous policies he implemented during his time in office.

Buhari passed away on Sunday in a London hospital at the age of 82, after a prolonged illness.

The Labour Party joined millions of Nigerians and world leaders in mourning his death, offering prayers for the repose of his soul.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his immediate family, loved ones, and Nigeria. I pray that Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, accept his deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” Abure concluded.

