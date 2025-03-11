Abure inaugurates three-man committee to resolve conflict with LP lawmakers

The leadership of the Labour Party has announced the formation of a three-member panel to resolve the frosty relationship between some LP lawmakers and its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The move was announced in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, on Tuesday.

Members of the newly inaugurated committee include fellow legislators Ben Etanabene (Chairman), Mathew Nworgu, and Chinedu Obika.

Abure and many of the LP National Assembly members in both chambers have been at loggerheads since last year over the legitimacy of the contentious Anambra convention, which returned the current leadership to office.

The face-off was further fuelled by the lingering cold war between the national chairman and the camp of LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, who also has Abia State Governor Alex Otti as an ally.

While addressing the committee, Abure tasked the lawmakers to identify their grievances and work towards bridging the communication gap

He said, “We have invited and entrusted you with this all-important assignment of bringing together all our members in the National Assembly, both in the Senate and House of Representatives, to resolve all issues that may have existed.

“There is a need for all our members, about 40 of you, to be on the same page with the party leadership. You are our ambassadors at the National Assembly, and we are proud of some of you and the values you have exhibited.

“But we think there are still some gaps that need to be plugged, hence the urgency for this assignment. We expect that within two weeks from today, you will have concluded it and reported it back to the leadership.

“We assure you that the party will do all it can to ensure an enduring truce, particularly with key stakeholders such as the NASS caucus.”

Reacting, the three lawmakers pledged their loyalty to the party and assured the leadership of their desire and willingness to take the assignment seriously.

