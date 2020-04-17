Some angry youths in Lugbe, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday vandalised a truck containing food items meant to be given as palliative by a philanthropist.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the youths descended on the vehicle, which was carrying items including rice, noodles, maggi and vegetable oil.

NAN discovered that the food items were brought by a philanthropist in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organisation for the residents of the area to cushion the effects of the lockdown by the Federal Government.

The youths used cutlasses and axes to open the vehicle with registration number: LG 51 BBG.

It was a survival of the fittest at the scene as the most powerful carted away several bags of about 25Kg rice and other food items.

Some of the youths were seen later selling the bags of rice for N1,000 each, saying they have collected their share of the national cake.

Some police officers were, however, able to bring the situation under control after the vehicle had been vandalised.

Felix Uzor, a resident of the area, said though the philanthropist meant well for the people of the area, the essence of the gesture was defeated.

Uzor said: “Though the philanthropist meant well, but as far as I am concerned, they may have succeeded in sharing COVID-19 to residents of this area instead of food items because the people didn’t observe social distancing.”

Emeka Anthony, the driver of the truck, while describing the development as disheartening, said he would have been lynched if he had not escaped from the scene.

NAN.