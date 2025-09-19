Abuja waste contractors threaten strike over nine-month unpaid wages

Contractors responsible for cleaning Abuja have threatened to suspend services from September 25 over the non-payment of nine months’ outstanding wages.

The contractors, under the aegis of the Association of FCT Solid Waste and Cleaning Contractors (AFSOWAC), issued the warning in a letter addressed to the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.

The letter, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said the group could no longer guarantee uninterrupted services in the Federal Capital City without urgent payment.

AFSOWAC, which represents contractors handling sanitation across 44 lots in Abuja, said its members clear more than 1,000 tonnes of waste daily with over 100 refuse trucks and 60 tippers.

The contractors said the work they carry out engages more than 3,000 staff, many of whom depend solely on the job for survival.

Also Read:

It explained that contractors had sustained operations by borrowing from formal and informal sources, but added that such resources had now been exhausted.

“Despite our loyalty and sustained service delivery, we have not received payments since January 2025,” the association said.

The group also said the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), which manages the contracts, had continued to issue daily directives without addressing their financial concerns.

It noted that the delay was already leading to noticeable waste build-up in the city, which Abuja was not known for.

The association further decried the poor state of the Gosa dumpsite, describing it as “deplorable,” and called for immediate intervention to improve access and equipment availability.

AFSOWAC urged the FCT Administration to expedite the procurement process it initiated in October 2024 to reflect current economic realities, including subsidy removal and naira devaluation.

It said current payments were based on outdated rates that no longer matched the costs of operations.

“We have reached a point where passion and commitment alone cannot sustain this essential service. Without payment, we cannot continue,” the association warned.

The group appealed for urgent government action to avoid disruption of sanitation services, warning that such disruption could endanger public health and safety.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']