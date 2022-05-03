Abuja varsity lecturer abducted in Benue regains freedom

The Head of Department, History and International Relations of Veritas University, Abuja, Dr. John Adole, has regained his freedom.

Adole was kidnapped by gunmen in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday.

Three other persons, including a professor from the Benue State University, Makurdi, were said to have escaped being abducted during the attack.

It was gathered that the lecturer escaped from his abductors on Monday.

The spokesperson of Veritas University, Evelyn Obekpa confirmed the development to our correspondent on Tuesday.

She said, “Dr. John Adole, Head, Department of History and International Relation, Veritas University Abuja, who was kidnapped in Otukpo, Benue State, on Sunday May 1st, 2022 is out of the kidnapper’s den.

“The Vice Chancellor, Veritas University Abuja, spoke with Dr. Adole and his wife on Monday evening.”

Asked if ransom was paid to secure his release, she said, “He escaped”.