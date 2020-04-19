Wuse Market Traders Association, Abuja has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, all Nigerians and men of goodwill over the demise of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

The Chairman of the association, Okorie Raphael, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja described Kyari as “an iroko tree” who showed concern about the progress and development of Nigeria.

Raphael said kyari gave his entire lifetime, energy and intellect for the growth and progress of the country.

He said: “My solace is that he stands tall among his peers; and his good works will speak for him forever.

“He died on the good side of history and he will be missed.

“May God give us a man with his depth of wisdom and demeanour to pilot the affairs of the office of the Chief of staff to the President.

“My condolences go to his family, President Buhari, all Nigerians and men of goodwill all over the world.

“My heart bleeds.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that condolences and tributes have continued to pour in for the late CoS, who died on Friday following complications from Coronavirus Disease.

Kyari passed on at the age of 67.