Abuja residents urge AEDC to ensure equitable distribution of power

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to ensure equitable distribution of power in its franchise area.

The residents decried a situation whereby some areas have light for days while others don’t have at all, describing it as unfair.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja Monday, said the blackout had crippled their businesses.

According to the residents, AEDC should ensure that the little allocation of power that was being generated was distributed equitably across the territory.

Electricity Consumers residing in Nyanya, Kubwa, Apo, Gwarimpa and environs told NAN that they were aware that AEDC’s power allocation had dropped but appealed for equity among its customers.

Ochuko Oghenekaro, who resides at Apo Legislative Quarters, said that we know that AEDC’s load allocation had reduced but they should ensure that it was equitably distributed to all.

Oghenekaro said that for close to four months, power supply in the legislative quarters had been epileptic.

According to her, at times they don’t have light for 24 hours, while sometimes they get light for just six hours only in two days.

“One will think that because it is legislative quarters light will be 24 hours,’’ she said.

Amos Alabi, a resident of Apo New Site said that for weeks, the estate had not been supplied light for more than two hours a day, while for some days they don’t even get it at all.

“I know there is low power supply currently ongoing in the country, so if they want to give us light for two hours, so be it, and not that some will have and others don’t have,’’ he said.

Chris Ogbebor, a banker who resides at Gwarinpa said that the electricity situation in the area had worsened in the last three months.

Ogbbor said that for over three weeks, they had light for just few hours and this had adversely affected him.

“You know I am a banker and I close late from work, I only cook once a week every Saturday but with this light situation I cannot do that.

“I am appealing to AEDC to give us light even for two or three hours a day,’’ he said.

Erica Ekama, a Civil Servant residing at Kubwa said that the light situation in the area was worrisome, adding that since June 2, they have not had light for more than five hours.

Ekama described the development as sickening and urged AEDC to do something about it by ensuring the little allocation they get is effectively distributed.

“I know about the low power supply and load-shedding but I will be happy if AEDC can give us light for more than five hours a day,’’ she said.

Also in Kubwa, a fashion designer, Patience Oloko said lack of stable electricity supply in the area had continued to affect her business, saying that she was finding it difficult to meet her customers’ needs.

Oloko said that it was very difficult for her to sew as her generator was faulty and appealed to AEDC to do something about the present light situation in the territory.

The management of AEDC had attributed the instability of electricity supply to reduced load allocation in its franchise area.

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim in a statement said the company was aware that the instability of electricity supply had persisted.

According to him, AEDC’s allocation is currently 228.65 Megawatts (MW) which is significantly lower than the average allocation of 650MW during optimal generation period.

“AEDC wishes to assure its customers that allocation received by the company will be equitably distributed while all stakeholders relentlessly work toward a lasting solution.

NAN also reports that the Federal Government had attributed the current drop in electricity generation to the partial shutdown of Oben Gas Plant in Edo.

Malam Isa Sanusi, the Special Adviser, Media Affairs to the Minister of Power in a statement over the weekend said that the shutdown was to repair critical gas processing equipment.

Sanusi said that the incident unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants and other gas sources were undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, materials and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored,’’ he said.

Sanusi appealed to electricity consumers to show understanding on the current state of supply and assured them that efforts were being made for a sustained improvement of electricity supply across the country.