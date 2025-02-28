Abuja power outage hits Presidential villa, 52 other locations

Power supply in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, has been disrupted due to technical faults in some feeders owned by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, affecting at least 53 locations, including the Presidential Villa.

The technical fault affecting the power supply to some parts of the city in the Abuja metropolis impacted transmission to the R4 Injection SubStation at Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, which supplies power to the Presidential Villa, the seat of power.

The AEDC made this known in an announcement posted on its official X handle on Friday and appealed to its customers to be patient while its engineers “work tirelessly to restore electricity to the affected areas as soon as possible.”

In the announcement, AEDC identified affected areas to include, “CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, John Calvin Estate, Kings Court, Karmo District, Idu Industrial, Urban shelter Katampe.”

Others include “Living Faith Church Katampe, Jahi village, Katampe extension, Jahi by Gilmore, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, Jahi Village, NAF Conference, Lake View Phase 1&2, Custom Quarter, Chida Hotel, Dakibiu, Brains and Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, part of Gwarinpa, Zone C War College, Lateef Jakande, Zone E, Zone D, Bestway Hotel, Eterna filling station.”

Similarly, Dantata, R3 Injection SubStation, R4 Injection SubStation by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Lugbe FHA 1, Part of FHA 2, Tudunwada, Master’s Lounge, Total Filling Station, Salem Academy, Environmental, Back of Premier Academy, Old Metro Bakery, Video Club, Pack Well, Unity Hospital, Sector F and surrounding areas R5 Injection SubStation, Naff Valley Estate Injection SubStation and surrounding areas.”

The incident is the latest of technical outages caused by dilapidated feeders.

Post Views: 4