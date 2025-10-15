Abuja Popular Relaxation Centre to Wike: Save us from unlawful demolition

The management of a popular relaxation park, Sodic Parks and Gardens Limited, located within Life Camp, Abuja has raised a cry to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to use his good office to save the park from unlawful demolition by some corrupt persons hiding under the authority of the government.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the park, Chinedu Ogbonna, made the appeal in an open letter to the Minister of the FCT.

The letter, dated October 13, 2025, explained that the newly-commissioned road project in Life Camp, under the Minister’s direction, did not in any way affect the premises or property where the park is located.

It said the fact has been verified and confirmed by both the handling company, Julius Berger, and the Engineering Department of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

Ogbonna, while acknowledging the invaluable gains from the Minister’s quality infrastructural interventions in Life Camp, Abuja, which he described as having significantly improved the city’s outlook, liveability, and economic potential, further called on Wike to prevail on the concerned authorities to operate within the confines of the law.

Part of the letter reads: “The management of Sodic Parks and Gardens Ltd wishes to express its deep appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike, for the remarkable infrastructural transformation currently reshaping the landscape of Abuja.

“The ongoing construction of roads, bridges, and beautification projects across the FCT has significantly improved the city’s outlook, livability, and economic potential.

“We particularly commend your leadership and relentless drive in ensuring quality and timely delivery of projects, especially in Life Camp, where progress is visibly impressive and transformative.

“As a responsible corporate organization operating lawfully within Life Camp since 2011, Sodic Parks and Gardens Ltd also wishes to publicly acknowledge the outstanding work being executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Ltd, under the supervision of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“We wish to state clearly that the newly commissioned road project in Life Camp, under your direction, does not in any way affect our park’s premises or property.

“This fact has been verified and confirmed by both Julius Berger and the Engineering Department of the FCDA.

“However, it has come to our notice that certain corrupt individuals within some government offices are attempting to misuse your respected name and authority to unjustly target our organization and forcibly remove us from our legitimately allocated site.

“We consider this act as an abuse of office and a deliberate attempt to undermine your reform agenda.

“Our company has all necessary documentation and allocation for the land we occupy and has contributed meaningfully to the environmental and recreational development of Life Camp since inception.

“We have approached the court to seek legal redress and protection of our rights in accordance with the law.

“As a law-abiding entity, we strongly believe in due process and judicial integrity.

“It is therefore crucial that all relevant government agencies, including the Development Control Department, respect the ongoing court process and refrain from any actions that may amount to contempt of court or disrupt the peaceful resolution of this matter.”

While expressing his organisation’s continued support for the Renewed Hope reforms and initiatives, especially in the FCT, as being executed by Wike, Ogbonna appealed to the minister to come to the rescue of the park in acknowledgement of its contributions to environmental and recreational development of the area.

He added in the letter of appeal: “We humbly appeal to you, Honourable Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, to use your good office to direct the relevant authorities to act within the ambit of the law and uphold fairness and justice.

“We remain loyal supporters of your reform initiatives and share in your vision for a cleaner, better organized, and investor-friendly Federal Capital Territory.

“Sodic Parks and Gardens Ltd stands ready to continue partnering with your administration to make Abuja a model city of beauty, order, and excellence.”