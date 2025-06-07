Abuja politicians instigating, funding Benue killings — Gov. Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has accused some Abuja-based politicians of being behind the killings in the state.

He said this has been confirmed by several intelligence reports on the attacks in the state, with between 60 percent and 65 percent accuracy each time.

Governor Alia spoke extensively on the killings in the state in the last few weeks when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

He accused some serving politicians in the National Assembly of sponsoring the attacks in Benue State, saying that it is unacceptable.

Although he did not name the politicians, the governor said that an interim report of a judicial panel he set up indicted many big names and vowed to take up the matter as soon as he receives the full report next week.

Alia said: “We set up a judicial panel to sort out for us why we kept having attacks from within and from without and we have received an interim report.

“Between Tuesday and Wednesday next week, I am going to get a full report from the panel.

“It is very unsettling because some politicians who are very functional and are in the National Assembly and are in Abuja are the architects and arrowheads of not just instigating but harbouring and keeping these people, keeping them in the bushes and taking care of all their bills and buying all the gadgets for them.

“This is extremely unacceptable.

“If they do not like the lives of the people and are fighting for their own political position, I think I am serving the interest of the common masses and it is my right to protect them.

“So, once we receive this report the coming week, we are going to take it up and take it seriously.”

