Abuja politicians behind banditry, killings in Benue, Governor Alia alleges

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has accused those he described as Abuja politicians of being behind the armed banditry and killings in the Sankera axis of the state comprising Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Area.

This is as the governor lamented that the bandits were homegrown and had taken up arms to kill their own.

Alia made the allegation on Sunday after attending a thanksgiving service organised at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Makurdi.

This is coming on the wake of a recent attacks in Sankera which initially claimed six lives in Ukum LGA and triggered a violent protest and another cold-blooded murder of 18 in Katsina-Ala LGA as well as the viral video of bandits threatening to kill more in that axis and the move by his government to end the bloodletting.

The governor likened the security situation in Sankera to an octopus saying, “I used that in the sense that we are talking about the composition of every frame and form of insecurity that has come up on the people of Ukum LGA.”

According to him, “during my campaign, I told every faceless person in the three Senatorial zones who were creating instability in the state to sheathe their swords and that the new government was coming in to liberate them, to get them out of the bushes and stop them from killing their siblings. And that is what we have been trying to do.

“Unfortunately when the political wing of it comes into the fray it kind of complicates what had been there. For many years there had been skirmishes of instability in the Ukum area.

“And what pains me most is that the instability is never created by the invaders, it is not from the outsiders. It is the homegrown bandits who come out there to kill their fathers and mothers and their brothers and sisters, stopping them from going to the farm.

“In other climes, if you are talking of insecurity you are fighting those who have come from outside trying to grab land and to destabilize the lives of the people in those areas. But in Ukum LGA and Sankera axis, this is a different and strange story.

“But we cannot stop talking to them. I extended numerous olive branches to them to come out. I offered that for those who would want to go to school, the state is willing to sponsor them to recreate their lives and for those of them who are trade-inclined, we will help them acquire better skills to earn them good living.

“So that we will help them fund the businesses they seek after acquiring the skills. By so doing, it will encourage them to come out of the bushes and stop destabilising the Local Governments and killing their own people.

“Unfortunately, even those who were inclined to come out were being attacked in the fight for superiority right there in the bushes. My anxiety and the deeper wounds I feel about this is that the so-called Abuja politicians are the ones sponsoring and supporting these young men.”

The Governor noted that after the Ukum violent protest, “the very first thing we did was to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry. And it is already at work. So, there is no need to pre-empt anything yet. Once they comb and bring out all the facts, then we move from there. But as for the people, they have been watertight secured as I am speaking.“

