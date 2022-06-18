Abuja Nurses demand justice over Doctor’s assault on member

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, FCT Chapter has demanded for justice over an assault on its member, Nurse Ebalu Marvis of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Chairman of the association, Comrade Deborah Yusuf, made the demand when he briefed newsmen on Friday.

At the briefing in Abuja, Yusuf alleged that Dr. Atinko-Sunday Ikeya of the same hospital assaulted Marvis while undertaking a responsibility at the hospital.

The Chairman alleged that on June 13, 2022, Ikeya disregarded every medical and professional code of conduct to physically and verbally assault the nurse working as a colleague with him at the hospital.

According to Yusuf, the accused medical doctor insisted that the nurse had to leave the patient she was attending to and dress the wound of another patient at the female medical ward.

She stated that the explanation of nurse Marvis to the doctor that she was attending to a patient on Naso Gastric tube feeding fell on deaf ears.

She said: “Atinko walked into the ward and asked: ‘Madam are you the one managing this patient? Why is this patient’s wound not dressed?’

“She told him that it is the O and G doctors that do dress the wound.

“These doctors earlier came around few minutes ago for the dressing but the patient was in the dialysis unit, moreover the dressing pack was not available.

“Dr Atinko started shouting at her, saying: ‘Madam come and do this patient’s dressing now.’

“Ukamaka Godwin’s relative replied that the doctors in O and G department said they will be doing the dressing.

“The nurse added that it was the O and G doctors that dressed the wound the previous day, but if he insisted let him document.

“Instead of documentation, he then went close to her and said: “Madam I said you should go now and do the dressing,’ but she told him that this is a medication trolley and besides dressing pack was not available.

“Atinko went ahead, accosted Marvis, who was at the point of wheeling a medication trolley out of the ward.

“The next thing that followed can only be imagined for a horrendous scene in a horror film as he slapped her.”

The Chairman stated that the nurse replied the doctor by asking from him what has she done to warrant the slap.

She said at that point, the nurse perceived the smell of alcohol from her attacker.

Yusuf therefore condemned the act of the doctor, describing such act as a fundamental violation of medical professional ethics and a grave desecration of international principles.

She further said that the act breached some of the provisions of international conventions, protocols and best medical practices.

Yusuf added that the act also violated many of the International Labour Organisation laws, especially the International Labour Organisation adopted Convention 190, held in June 2019, Against Violence and Harassment at the workplace.

She therefore urged the management of the hospital to do the needful by stepping into the matter and give justice to the nurse through the application of civil service rules.

According to the Chairman, if Atinko is found guilty of physical and verbal assault of the nurse, he should be subjected to disciplinary action as contained in the condition of service of the hospital and extant the civil service rules.

Yusuf disclosed that Gender Based Violence in the work place had been a recurring decimal, especially to some of the association’s members.

Others at the briefing who also condemned the act were Nurse Akpi Awujah, Chairman NANNM, National Hospital Branch; and Nurse Sadiya Garba, Chief Nursing Officer, female medical ward of the hospital.

Ikeya and the management of the hospital are yet to react to the allegation and development.