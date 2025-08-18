Abuja-Lokoja Highway Gridlock: FRSC express frustration over motorists’ impatience

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has expressed frustration with motorists for not cooperating with traffic officials following the gridlock on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

Kumar Tsukwam, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Kogi State, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Tsukwam said officials of the corps have been battling to clear the gridlock on the road since Sunday.

He said: “The situation is sad and very unfortunate considering the time motorists and commuters spend before crossing the gridlock to continue with their journey.

“The gridlock is from Ogbobo/Ozi to Murtala Mohammed Bridge at Koton-Karfe of Kogi.

“Aside from the fact that the road is under construction, some vehicles broke down on the single lane coupled with motorists’ impatience.

“I think motorists are to be blamed for their display of impatience and blocking their colleagues coming from the opposite direction.

“We are trying our best to clear the road to ensure easy passage for the travellers on the road.”

A motorist, Mohammed Yusuf, told NAN that he spent nine hours on the road before reaching Lokoja from Abuja.

Yusuf said: “I had passengers from Abuja traveling to Lokoja.

“I left Abuja some minutes to 3pm on Sunday, but could only reach there (Lokoja) by midnight.

“I’m here at Natako Park this Monday morning trying to get passengers to return to Abuja with the hope that the gridlock might have reduced.”

According to Yusuf, motorists are burning fuel on the road even in this era of high cost of fuel.

A commuter, Christopher Adamu, said he spent the whole night in the gridlock because he left Abuja in the evening of Sunday.

Adamu called on the authorities to do something drastic to clear the gridlock to enable travellers to move freely along the Lokoja-Abuja road.

NAN reports that a construction company is working on the right side of the Lokoja-Abuja road from Koton-Karfe to Abaji.

Painfully, Adamu said, from the Murtala Mohammed Bridge to Koton-Karfe, the right lane was blocked.

