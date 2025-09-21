Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road reconstruction to gulp N761b – FG

The Federal Government has said that the completion of the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road will gulp N761 billion.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday when he inspected the ongoing road project.

According to Umahi, President Bola Tinubu has been informed about the completion time.

He said Section 1, 2 and 3 will take 14 months.

He added: “For sections 1 and 3, a total of 118km was given at a total price of N252 billion.

“The President has paid 30 percent, which is around N60 billion.

“Section 2 is about 72km by 2, which is reinforced concrete with 15km.

“It is going to be flexible also on the pavement.

“Total cost is N507 billion and 30 percent has been paid, which is over N150 billion.

“If we combine the two projects up to Kano, it is about N761 billion, which is highly courageous.

“And I commend the President for his interest in building these roads.”

Umahi said the project was tagged as: “Rebuilding Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road by President Bola Tinubu.”

According to him, the President has so much passion for the road to be completed and he is funding it as a priority project.

He said: “We are happy for the section completed on concrete.

“Before, it was the construction of a road, which lasted for 10 years.

“But now, we are building roads.”

The minister assured that the roads being built by the administration of President Tinubu would last for over 100 years.

Umahi described the feat as a legacy that the present administration would leave for incoming generations as there would be no need for rebuilding those roads again.

He added: “This explains why we have to talk to the contractors to do a good job as the President has directed that the Ministry should replicate the quality of road applicable in the Western world.”

He said that the ministry would do his biddings.

He commended the contractors for job well done and urged them to meet the completion date.

He urged Nigerians and young engineers to understand the new trend and innovation in road construction and key into it.

Umahi said: “Roads and bridges are the indicators that grow our GDP.

“It is on this GDP that other sectors of our economy grow based on durable roads and bridges.”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, urged contractors to work fast in order to meet up with the deadline.

Goronyo added that they should work fast to cover up the time wasted during the rainy season as people were anxious for the timely completion of the project.

