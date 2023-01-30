Abuja/Kaduna train set to resume operations – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the Abuja/Kaduna Standard Gauge train service would resume operations tomorrow.

The Corporation’s Director of Operations, Niyi Alli made the disclosure on behalf of the NRC Board and Management Monday in Lagos.

“The Board and Management of NRC are pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja/ Kaduna Train Service which was suspended on Friday 27th January 2023 due to the derailment at Kubwa Station.

“Subsequently, the service will resume on Tuesday, January 31, with the following daily schedule; KA2 departs Rigasa at 7:00 a.m., AK1 departs Idu at 10.00 a.m., KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00 p.m., and AK3 departs Idu at 16.00 p.m.

“However on Wednesdays only KA2 will depart Rigasa (Kaduna) at 7:00a.m., and AK 3 will depart Idu (Abuja) at 16.00p.m.

“The Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of service,” Alli said.

The derailment occurred at about 3:15 p.m., at Kubwa station on the fateful day as the train arrived at its destination in Abuja.

He confirmed that nobody died and there were no casualties from the accident, stressing that all the esteemed passengers were able to safely disembark