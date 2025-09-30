Abuja-Kaduna train platform opens for ticket payment – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the online ticketing platform for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) is now open for payment.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, said this on Tuesday in a statement he issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Umyimadu said that passengers were therefore encouraged to book their tickets online ahead of the resumption of service on October 1 via: https://nrc.tps.ng, or visit any of the designated stations to purchase their tickets.

According to him, in preparation for the resumption of services, the journey time has been reduced following a review of the Temporary Speed Restriction (TSR) to enhance operations.

The new schedule is as follows Abuja-Kaduna: Idu: 8:45am; Kubwa, 9:10am; Rigasa (Arrive), 11:47am; Kaduna-Abuja: Rigasa, 2:30pm; Kubwa, 5:12pm; and Idu (Arrive), 5:32pm.”

The spokesman added that the management of the NRC appreciated the patience and understanding of its esteemed passengers during the suspension period.

He assured the public that safety, comfort, and customer satisfaction remained top priorities.