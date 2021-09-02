Abuja indigenes urge minister to investigate alleged recruitment scandal in FCT-IRS

Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, to order a thorough investigation into alleged recruitment scandal at the FCT Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The spokesperson for the organisation, Isaac David, gave the advice at a news conference, on Thursday in Abuja.

David said it was imperative for the minister to ensure full investigation into the allegation in order to enhance public confidence in the FCT administration.

“The Original inhabitants of Abuja, who applied for FCT-IRS jobs, alleged that the top management staff of the FCT-IRS demand money from those seeking employment at the organization.

“The allegation is a dent to the FCT administration and it will also send a bad message to the public that the Muhammad Bello-led administration is neck deep into corruption.

“And that would be a bad stain on this present administration.

“We are keen followers of the FCTA and its area councils and we have come to a conclusion that the rot currently going on in FCT-IRS demands serious attention since the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come with a complete fight against corruption that has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigeria,” he said.

He said FCT natives strongly believe that the minister would toe President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption stance and immediately order an investigation to clear the administration’s name from such employment scam.