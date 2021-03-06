Fans and radio listeners in the FCT have expressed divergent views over the recent transfer of multiple award-winning, Wazobia FM presenter, James Expensive, urging the management to reinstate him.

The News of Nigeria reports that the versatile radio presenter, who was transferred to Lagos some months ago, had impacted so many lives in the FCT through his unique presentation style in all his programmes on 99.5 Wazobia FM Abuja.

Fans say his most interesting programmes included the Go-Slow Debate, which normally held from 6pm to 8pm; Demsay Demsay, 9pm to 10:30pm; and Lovers Connect and Mature Minds from 11pm till midnight

The ardent listeners of his motivational talks, Sunday preaching, Talent Hunt and numerous charity works were therefore calling for his reinstatement.

Charity Ade, a fan, said “Mr Expensive” was already being missed by thousands of Wazobia FM listeners, who have been calling the radio station to demand for his return.

Ade said: “Events have taken a major turn since he left for Lagos.

“Abuja people need him more I must confess, because he has become a voice that people want to hear everyday and we miss him a lot here, 10 years of quality service is not easy.

“He has changed the lives of many people for the better.

“I know many people he talked out of suicide and gave hope either through his radio programmes and humanitarian interventions, especially through his Foundation.”

Similarly, Mohamed Isah, an ardent listener, agreed he never misses Wazobia FM programmes irrespective of events.

“I always listen to Wazobia FM whether at home or at work and I am usually happy when “Expensive” comes on air in the evening from 6pm to start his Go Slow Debate show,” Isah said.

Another fan, Paul Debola, said he had been following the progress of Expensive since he left Lagos by listening to him on Wazobia FM Abuja through the internet.

Debola said: “I have been following his programmes in Abuja ever since he left Lagos 10 years ago.

“He is always a happy man when on the microphone and I am glad he has returned to take over Lagos, after 10 years in Abuja.

“I have never been interested in any presenter or celebrity the way I have been with ‘Expensive’.

“After 10 years of excellent achievements, it was a shock to everyone when news broke out in January this year that the management of CoolWazobiaInfo have decided to move him back to Lagos to take over the Evening Oyoyo show.”

Expensive joined Wazobia in 2009, but was transferred to Abuja in 2011.

Most listeners in Abuja quickly adopted one of his flagship news programmes, Demsay Demsay News, knowing that it holds listeners spellbound, from start to finish.

He started active broadcasting with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in 2001, and had worked with some radio and television stations, including Radio Nigeria and 92.9 Bond FM, before joining Wazobia FM in 2009.

In November 2014, he was awarded the Miss NGO Nigeria Excellent Awards as the Ambassador Of Hope and also won the Nigerian Broadcasters Award as the best indigenous presenter (Male) South-East-North Igbo/Pidgin.

In August 2015, he merited the Impact Nigeria Awards for his selfless service to humanity, while in December 2015, he bagged a certificate in business management from the Metropolitan School of Business Management in the United Kingdom.

NAN.