Abuja Estate Dispute: We authorised lawsuit against FCTA — Firm

The management of a property firm, Houses For Africa Nigeria Limited, has disclosed that it authorised the filing of a legal action against the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over a dispute on an estate in Abuja.

It said this followed the unlawful demolition of structures at River Park Estate on the order of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The disclosure came contrary to a claim by Kojo Mensah, who purportedly said that he did not authorise the action filed by Anthony A. Maliki (SAN).

It would be recalled that Mensah is one of the three Ghanaians charged with a 26-count charge before the FCT High Court, alongside their lawyer, Abu Arome, over allegations that they tried to illegally takeover the company in 2024.

The management of Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited in a statement on Saturday in Abuja further clarified that Mensah had no authority to issue any disclaimer in matters pertaining to the company, insisting he and his co-travellers are unrepentant.

The property developer further stated that it duly authorised the legal firm of Anthony. A Malik (SAN) to file the suit between Paulo Homes Limited and Another vs. FCT Minister and Another.

The firm expressed dismay that persons who are facing criminal charges are still the ones issuing press releases trying to disclaim bonafide directors and duly authorised lawyers working with Houses For Africa Limited.

“They are impostors, doing everything humanly possible to evade arraignment in the law court over alleged corporate forgery, impersonation etc,” Houses For Africa stated.

It therefore advised the public against transacting any business with the Ghanaians in respect of River Park Estate, Houses For Africa and Jonahcapital Nigeria Limited, pending the determination of the criminal charge, which has been taken over by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The firm wondered why persons who are facing a 26-count criminal charge at the High Court of the FCT sitting in Gwarimpa are the ones calling rightful owners of the property company impostors.

The management of Houses For Africa is reacting to a report purportedly issued by Mensah, the 2nd defendant in the criminal charge, calling out and warning Maliki over the suit he filed in court on behalf of Houses For Africa Limited against unlawful demolitions at River Park Estate.

A Director in Houses for Africa and founder of Jonahcapital Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, had recently issued a statement where he stated that he authorised Maliki and Oluwabunmi Adebiyi to file the suit against the FCT Minister over illegal demolitions at River Park Estate.

The Nigerian Police had preferred a 26-count charge against a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, and three Ghanaians: Sam Jonah, a Knight of the British Empire (KBE); Kojo Ansah Mensah; Victor Quainoo; and a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Limited.

The accused persons were billed for arraignment before the AGF directed that the case file be transferred to his office.

The matter is coming up on November 11, 2025.