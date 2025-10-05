Abuja estate dispute: Court hears motion for judicial review of FCT report 

An Abuja High Court will, on Monday, hear an application for judicial review of the proceedings, report and recommendations of the FCT Ministerial Committee Report on River Park Estate.

The ministerial committee was set up by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to look into the issues affecting the estate.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu had, on September 17, fixed October 6 for hearing of the motion, marked: M/11417/2025.

Justice Zubairu fixed the date after hearing a motion ex-parte filed and moved by a team of lawyers led by Anthony Malik, SAN, on behalf of the applicants; Paulo Homes Nigeria Ltd and Houses For Africa Nigeria Ltd.

The respondents in the motion are the minister and the Federal Capital Development Authority.

The judge had granted the application for judicial review by way of certiorari after the motion ex-parte, dated and filed September 11, was moved by Malik.

Also Read:

The enrolled order, dated September 17, was sighted on Sunday by newsmen.

The applicants, in the motion ex-parte, had sought an order granting leave to them to apply for judicial review by way of certiorari to set aside and/or quash the proceedings, report and recommendations of the ministerial committee.

They also prayed for an order of the court compelling the respondents to produce in court the proceedings, report and recommendations of the committee on issues affecting the estate which was submitted to the minister on September 2.

In the alternative, the applicants sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from implementing or enforcing the report of the ministerial committee, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The minister was alleged to have, recently, demolished structures in the estate unlawfully.