Abuja crowd trouble: FIFA fines Super Eagles, to play next match behind closed doors

World football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned Nigeria following the crowd trouble during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Nigeria was fined N64million for failure to implement existing safety rules and ensure that maintenance of law and order.

The former African champions will also play one match without spectators due to invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects.

CAF however has approved that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja be used for the 2023 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

This approval puts to an end speculations that the edifice will be barred from hosting international matches in the wake of the crowd disturbances that trailed the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The tie against Sierra Leone will be played behind closed doors.