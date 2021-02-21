The Accident Investigation Bureau, on Sunday , said that it does not investigate military incidents or accidents except when invited .

General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB , Tunji Oketunbi, made this known in a message sent to The PUNCH.

A jet operated by the Nigerian Air Force had crashed in Abuja earlier on Sunday. About six occupants of the military aircraft , King Air 350, were feared killed in the accident .

The jet en route Minna in Niger State crashed close to the runway of the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure.

The Minister of Aviation , Hadi Sirika, in a tweet , described the accident as “ fatal ” and prayed for the “ departed souls ” .

Reacting , the AIB which is the investigating commission in charge of all aviation-related accidents and incidents in Nigeria, said it does not investigate military accidents except when invited .

“There was an accident involving a military aircraft . By the power established AIB -N , we do not investigate military incidents or accident except where invited . Please direct all your enquiries to the appropriate authorities,” AIB spokesman said.

Efforts to reach NAF Director of Public Relations and Information , Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, proved abortive as of the time of filing this report as his phone rang out.