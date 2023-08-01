Abuja court stops Alex Otti’s panel of inquiry in Abia 

828 828

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an interim injunction against the Inspector General of Police, the Government of Abia State, and the Panel of Inquiry on Recovery of Government Properties and Funds set up in June by the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

The court granted the injunction after an application for an ex-parte motion was brought before it by C.C. Enuka, counsel for Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu and three others as Applicants.

In the court papers, the court gave an “Order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents…from inviting, summoning, interrogating, harassing, intimidating, arresting, detaining, seizing, any property belonging to the Applicants or otherwise dealing adversely in any manner with the Applicants, their children, any member of their families or any other person connected to the Applicants insofar as it relates to the Applicant’s tenure as public officers in the Abia State Government between 2015 – 2023, pending determination of the substantive Originating Motion on Notice.”.

The court also “granted for departure from Order 43 Rule 3 (2) of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (civil procedure) Rule 2018 directing that the interim orders granted herein shall not lapse until the hearing and determination of the Applicant’s substantive originating motion on notice”.

The matter was adjourned to the 15th of August, 2023 for hearing of substantive suit.

Recall that the governor of Abia State had on Tuesday, June 27, inaugurated a Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds headed by Hon Justice Florence Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe, rtd.