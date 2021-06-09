The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the construction of a Police Divisional Headquarter at Tunga Maje community in Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the community in recent times had become the danger zone for banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Gwagwalada branch, Ebosetale David, speaking at the ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday, identified insecurity as one of the major challenges facing the community.

David said he had earlier called for the rejig in the security operations to help curtail issues of insecurity in the area when he was attacked in his house.

He said: “Our community has become a terrorist zone for all manner of criminality and the residents are no longer comfortable to leave within the area.

“I must thank the IG, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT and everyone involved for their proactiveness in approving the divisional headquarter in our locality.

“As a matter of fact, if it had not been for the swift intervention of the Police by deploying Special Squad, the crime rate would have increased terribly.

“There should be more deployment of police patrol teams at strategic locations, including Lokoja-Abuja Road, up to Gwagwalada, Tungan Maje, Zuba and beyond to ensure efficient and effective surveillance.

“But then, security is everybody’s concern, so all hands should be on deck to ensure the protection of lives and property in all the communities in and around the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Also speaking, a Community leader, Prof. Ichado Menyaga, said with the establishment of a police divisional headquarter, it will go a long way to address security challenges in the area.

Menyaga that Baba and other stakeholders for the speedy approval of a Police Divisional Headquarter in the community.

He described it as a right step in the right direction.

He said: “We applied that a police station be given to us and fortunately today we are doing a ground breaking ceremony.

“The protection of lives and property is our concern here.

“We do not want the issue of armed robbery, banditry and kidnapping in this area again.

“The police outstation at Zuba has been trying its best, but bringing a police divisional headquarter closer to the community is important.

“It makes it easier for us to contact and anytime we have challenges we can walk up to them.”