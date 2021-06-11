Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim, an award-winning journalist at the Abuja Business Reports (AbujaBizReports.com), has made the shortlist of the Agenda 2063 Photojournalism Competition Award, an international journalism competition.

Ibrahim was selected for the final stage of the international competition alongside other veteran journalists across the African continent.

According to Irene Odera, the programs officer, the award ceremony will be held next week.

Ibrahim expressed his excitement for making the shortlist of the international award.

“I am excited to have reached the final stage of Agenda 2063 Photojournalism Competition 2021 edition, an international (continental) journalism competition,” Ibrahim said.

“This is the first time I have made the shortlist for an international journalism competition.

“The most interesting thing was that the story that made the shortlist was my first published news story in a news organisation.”

“This is a clear indication that even the international communities are also appreciating my efforts.”

Ibrahim had in the past won several awards including the inaugural Lekan Otufodunrin journalists’ award 2021.

He was also a finalist for the annual Youth Digest Journalism Awards 2020.

Also, he was selected for the 15th edition of the African Investigative Journalism Conference 2020, hosted by Wits University, Johannesburg, South Africa.