An Abuja based businessman, Preye Aganaba, on Thursday declared intention to run for the November 16 Bayelsa governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Aganaba dedicated his campaign organisation to God during a prayer meeting at his campaign office in Yenagoa.

Represented by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Mr Joseph Fafi, the aspirant said he knew the pains and yearnings of Bayelsa people and wanted to change the narrative for better.

He told thousands of women that gathered for the prayer meeting that God is about to do new thing in Bayelsa and he was determined to be used by God for the service of the state.

He said: “APC in Bayelsa State needs a focused and committed person who can win election for the party, and Preye Aganaba has the grassroots support to bring APC to governance.

“The battle for the next governorship election in Bayelsa is tough; somebody cannot embark on the journey without committing it to God.

“APC is determined to take over the leadership of this state come February 2020, because God’s hand is for us and the people of the state desire a positive change, which Preye Aganaba will bring.’’

Also speaking, a leader of the prayer group, Timi Komyan, promised to mobilise the women of the state and APC members for the governorship aspirant to succeed.

Komyan commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership qualities, saying he had given hope to the people.

She said with the president’s outstanding performance in office, the people of Bayelsa believed fully in APC.