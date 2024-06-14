Abuja: Bank robbery foiled, policeman, armed robbers die in gun battle

In a distressing incident, operatives of the FCT Police Command and their military counterparts on Thursday repelled an attack on a branch of a first generation bank and a police divisional headquarters located in the Abaji Area Council.

It was gathered that the armed robbers, numbering 15, attacked the bank and police headquarters simultaneously with dynamites.

However, security forces who were mobilised to the scenes engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel, leading to the death of three of the armed robbers.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the FCT command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, noted that some of the robbers fled the scenes with injuries while three were arrested.

She identified those arrested as Usman (surname yet unknown), Nuhu Musa, and Muhammed Aminu.

Adeh added that a yet-to-be-identified suspect was set ablaze by a mob at the scene after being neutralised by the security forces

The statement said: “The security forces engaged the armed robbers in an intense gun duel, forcing them to scamper to safety with various degrees of bullet wounds, as the security forces succeeded in apprehending three suspects, namely, Usman (surname yet unknown), who was reported to be the gang leader, Nuhu Musa, 41 ‘m’ of Kogi State; and Muhammed Aminu, 25 ‘m’ of Abaji, with grave degrees of bullet injuries, while a yet-to-be-identified suspect was set ablaze by an irate mob at the scene after being neutralised by the security forces.”

She noted that a police officer who was hit by a bullet during the operation was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Adeh said: “One police operative and the gang leader hit by a bullet during the gun duel, were rushed to the hospital, and the doctor on duty confirmed them dead, while others are still receiving treatment.

“While a search operation is ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects with bullet injuries, the commissioner of police FCT lauds the effectiveness of the combined operation and reaffirms the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring that FCT remains inhabitable for criminals, noting that the safety of the residents of FCT is non-negotiable.”