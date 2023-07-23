Abuja Airport shifts date for new toll fare

828 828

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shifted the date to effect new tariff toll fare at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA).

In a statement signed by the FAAN Management Sunday in Abuja, the postponement was to make the airport users enjoy more of the current charges.

According to the management, the fare for cars will change from N200 to N300, while that of buses and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will change from N300 to N500 only.

It said the truck (six tyres) tariff would change from N500 to N1,000 while the trailer and container tariff would be N2,000.

The management urged the public to take notice of the changes in the effective date and tariff, specifying that the effective date is August 1, not earlier date, July 17.

It also appealed to all airport users that owned vehicles to use the dedicated “park and pay” for car parks that had been provided for the comfort of airport users.

According to it, drop-off zones rules and regulations guiding movement should be respected to create free traffic flow to enhance a calm and serene environment around the airport.

“Commercial drivers are to use the drop-off zone to drop their passengers but not to engage in pick-up of passengers as the airport already has registered car hire services (FAAN TAXI, BOLT, UBER) situated along the airport exit way.

“There is an exclusive parking lot for heads of MDAs, MDs of private companies, and highly recognised individuals for their comfort as frequent fliers and their status in society.

“VIP parking stickers are also available for those who want to enjoy VIP parking privileges,” it said.

The management commended the conduct of the airport users, urging them to always verify their “parking status and pay” where necessary before attempting to leave the airport.

Also Read:

According to the management, verifying parking status by airport users will help to avoid any embarrassment by allow free flow of traffic in and out of the airport.

It reassured the passengers, concessioners and stakeholders of the airport’s commitment to their safety, security and comfort while using or passing through the airport.

FAAN said it is committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.