The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja has been awarded the Airport Service Quality Award 2020 as judged by their customers as the Best Airport by Size and Region (five million to 15 million passengers per year in Africa).

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Monday.

Yakubu said: “This award represents the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria commitment to continuously improving customer experience across all our airports.

“The recognition comes at a time when we are geared towards ensuring seamless airport facilitation with the opening of new terminals and upgrading of our current infrastructures across board.

“Despite a turbulent year plagued by COVID-19 induced financial struggles, the authority has endeavored to prioritize customer satisfaction while ensuring that health and safety remains topmost.

“FAAN MD/CEO Captain Rabiu Yadudu accepted the award on behalf of the Authority and restated FAAN’s commitment to ensuring the safety, security and comfort of passengers at all airports across the country.”